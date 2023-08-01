ECOMI Price Tops $0.0006 (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. During the last seven days, ECOMI has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One ECOMI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ECOMI has a market capitalization of $164.52 million and $778,693.00 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ECOMI Token Profile

ECOMI is a token. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. ECOMI’s official message board is medium.com/ecomi. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ECOMI is www.ecomi.com.

Buying and Selling ECOMI

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore that provides a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app, which allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners new revenue streams in the digital landscape. The OMI token is the native asset of the ECOMI ecosystem and underpins transactions on the platform, offering holders a range of utilities within the VeVe digital collectibles platform through the OMI Utility Program. It is also used as a transactional currency in a range of NFT marketplaces and Play to Earn games such as Tengoku Senso.”

