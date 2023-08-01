Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock Holdings Increased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,681,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,056,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,654,000 after purchasing an additional 29,576 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,554,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,272,000 after purchasing an additional 63,251 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,483,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,646,000 after buying an additional 28,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 12.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,481,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,642,000 after buying an additional 167,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CWST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.34. 33,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,114. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.91. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.69.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $289.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.