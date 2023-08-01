Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys Shares of 2,492 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,492 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $213,049,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 1,046.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $227,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,912 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after buying an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $326,050,000 after buying an additional 780,028 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,044,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $2.16 on Tuesday, hitting $209.56. The company had a trading volume of 382,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,598. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 144.60 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.64 and a 200 day moving average of $192.64. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,430 shares of company stock worth $13,561,727 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Solar from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on First Solar from $222.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.62.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.