Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in DexCom by 684.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $47,234.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,958,823.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $47,234.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,958,823.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $282,192.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,784,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,960 shares of company stock worth $1,541,025. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXCM traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $124.86. 397,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,472. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 144.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.85. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.94 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. DexCom’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.94.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

