IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,972 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDA. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDA stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.45. 11,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,479. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $115.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.81.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $429.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.62 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 59.51%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

