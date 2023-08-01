Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $535,000 Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MLM traded up $6.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $453.30. 34,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,417. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $298.32 and a one year high of $463.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $435.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.06.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.32%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MLM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $416.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.00.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

