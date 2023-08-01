CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,418,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 387.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,570,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,134,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after buying an additional 1,613,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CMS. Guggenheim lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Argus dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

CMS Energy Price Performance

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.10. The company had a trading volume of 163,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,832. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.70. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $71.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 78.00%.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.