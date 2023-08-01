International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IP. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,909,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,915,000 after acquiring an additional 642,960 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,365,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,537,000 after purchasing an additional 283,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,839,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,214,000 after buying an additional 413,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $162,427,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Paper Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.90. 329,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,217,376. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.43. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $45.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.57%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

