Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 4,600 Shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. owned approximately 0.19% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter worth $3,445,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 556.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 627,209 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $3,914,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,793,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 745,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 167,653 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BKT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,524. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.55. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $14.46.

BlackRock Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.0882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.