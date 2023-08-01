Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,857 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,789,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $695,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,350 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,123,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,822,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,916,000 after buying an additional 628,496 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MRVL. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Price Performance

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at $579,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $5,362,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,512,025.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,521 shares of company stock worth $12,035,275. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

MRVL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,990,546. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.41.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

