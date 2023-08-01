Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NXP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 19,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,713. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $14.94.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.