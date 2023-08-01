Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPAC. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EPAC traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $27.53. 24,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,165. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.