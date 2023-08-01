Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total value of $516,186.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.27. 16,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,891. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $253.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDSN. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

