Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 349 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 72,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,365,301.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,106 shares of company stock worth $4,590,718. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.59. The company had a trading volume of 120,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.98.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

