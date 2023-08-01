Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 10 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in NVR were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in NVR by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVR by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in NVR by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $43.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6,350.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,518. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,816.55 and a 12 month high of $6,474.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6,043.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,638.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $123.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 431.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,650.00.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,105 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,923.62, for a total transaction of $12,469,220.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,520,998.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total value of $736,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,105 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,923.62, for a total transaction of $12,469,220.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at $54,520,998.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,693 shares of company stock valued at $81,151,633. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

