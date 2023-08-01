HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,861 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HDB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.99. The company had a trading volume of 176,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $71.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

