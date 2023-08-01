Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $460,000 Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after buying an additional 440,662 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 483,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,247,000 after buying an additional 237,864 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Cintas by 8,140.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cintas by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,543,000 after acquiring an additional 164,110 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their target price on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.00.

Insider Activity at Cintas

Cintas Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTAS traded up $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $503.75. 27,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,524. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $488.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.33. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $370.93 and a fifty-two week high of $518.71.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.