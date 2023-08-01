Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $635,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energizer in the first quarter worth $823,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ENR stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $35.69. The stock had a trading volume of 49,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.27.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.30 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 93.37% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Energizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.