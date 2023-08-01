Comparing Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) and Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) and Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Redwood Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.2%. Redwood Trust pays out -78.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays out -14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Redwood Trust has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwood Trust 0 3 4 1 2.75 Western Asset Mortgage Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Redwood Trust and Western Asset Mortgage Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Redwood Trust presently has a consensus target price of $8.44, suggesting a potential upside of 11.98%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 77.13%. Given Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Western Asset Mortgage Capital is more favorable than Redwood Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Redwood Trust and Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwood Trust -12.13% 3.70% 0.31% Western Asset Mortgage Capital -34.56% 8.45% 0.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.0% of Redwood Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Redwood Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Redwood Trust and Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwood Trust $708.00 million 1.21 -$163.52 million ($0.82) -9.19 Western Asset Mortgage Capital $158.72 million 0.38 -$89.08 million ($9.41) -1.05

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Redwood Trust. Redwood Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Asset Mortgage Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Redwood Trust beats Western Asset Mortgage Capital on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio. This segment also offers derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Business Purpose Mortgage Banking segment operates a platform that originates and acquires business purpose loans, such as single-family rental and bridge loans for subsequent securitization, sale, or transfer into its investment portfolio. The Investment Portfolio segment invests in securities retained from residential and business purpose securitization activities, and residential and small-balance multifamily bridge loans, as well as residential mortgage-backed securities issued by third parties, Freddie Mac K-Series multifamily loan securitizations and reperforming loan securitizations, servicer advance investments, home equity investments, and other housing-related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Pasadena, California.

