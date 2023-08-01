Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) & Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Head-To-Head Review

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) and Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Yiren Digital and Hut 8 Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Hut 8 Mining 0 3 1 0 2.25

Hut 8 Mining has a consensus target price of $2.87, suggesting a potential downside of 19.48%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than Yiren Digital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

1.4% of Yiren Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Hut 8 Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Yiren Digital has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hut 8 Mining has a beta of 4.46, suggesting that its share price is 346% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yiren Digital and Hut 8 Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yiren Digital N/A N/A N/A Hut 8 Mining -157.77% -24.75% -21.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yiren Digital and Hut 8 Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yiren Digital $497.97 million 0.48 $173.24 million N/A N/A Hut 8 Mining $115.90 million 6.81 -$186.77 million ($0.79) -4.51

Yiren Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Hut 8 Mining.

Summary

Yiren Digital beats Hut 8 Mining on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Wealth, Credit, and Other segments. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. It also distributes short-term cash management and insurance products. In addition, the company offers consultancy; information technology support; referral; and IT, system maintenance, and customer support services. Further, it involved in the provision of services for financing lease; and insurance brokerage and electronic commerce businesses. The company offers its products through a wealth management website and mobile application. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

