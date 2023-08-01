Loop Capital Boosts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $142.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TXRH has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. VNET Group reissued an initiates rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.45.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $111.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $118.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.79.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,567,513. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

