Fortis (FTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Fortis to post earnings of C$0.63 per share for the quarter.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.09. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of C$3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.02 billion.

Fortis Trading Up 0.3 %

Fortis stock opened at C$56.21 on Tuesday. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$48.45 and a 12 month high of C$62.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.94. The stock has a market cap of C$27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.19.

Fortis Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 76.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTS. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$58.46.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

