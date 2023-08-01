CVS Health (CVS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) is set to release its 6/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect CVS Health to post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. CVS Health has set its FY23 guidance at $8.50-8.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $8.50-$8.70 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect CVS Health to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $74.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.02.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

