BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of BVXV opened at $1.33 on Friday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.36.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
