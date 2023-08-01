BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BVXV opened at $1.33 on Friday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.36.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC raised its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Free Report ) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,412 shares during the period. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.6% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 17.45% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

