Fortis (FTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.25 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, analysts expect Fortis to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fortis Stock Up 0.6 %

FTS stock opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.42. Fortis has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.44.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fortis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 297,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Fortis in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,614,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,417,000 after buying an additional 43,570 shares in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

