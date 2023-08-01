Berry (BRY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Berry had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Berry to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BRY opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. Berry has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $601.22 million, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.18.

Berry Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Berry

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Berry’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

In other Berry news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 614,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,387. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Berry by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Berry by 41.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Berry by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Berry by 78.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Berry from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Berry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.