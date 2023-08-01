Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.60 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Avinger in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Avinger has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85.

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 6,767.92% and a negative net margin of 208.86%. The business had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avinger will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avinger during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Avinger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

