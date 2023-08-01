Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.67%. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.95. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $43.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 446.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,912.74%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

