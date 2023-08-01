Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of AWH opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.91.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($10.19). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aspira Women’s Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Nicole Sandford purchased 12,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $50,000.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 134,665 shares in the company, valued at $535,966.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Aspira Women’s Health news, CEO Nicole Sandford purchased 12,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $50,000.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,966.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler purchased 181,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,883,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 199,514 shares of company stock worth $570,452 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 695,844 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 129,662 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 252,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 100,727 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 40,195 shares in the last quarter.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

