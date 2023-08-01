Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY23 guidance at $3.95.4.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $3.95-$4.15 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $82.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.47. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 57.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1,726.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

