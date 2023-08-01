Cameco (CCO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.27. Cameco had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of C$687.00 million for the quarter.

Shares of CCO opened at C$46.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.82. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$28.60 and a 1-year high of C$46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of C$20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 118.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCO. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cameco from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cameco from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

