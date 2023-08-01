Cameco (CCO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.
Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.27. Cameco had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of C$687.00 million for the quarter.
Shares of CCO opened at C$46.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.82. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$28.60 and a 1-year high of C$46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of C$20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 118.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
