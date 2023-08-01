Needham & Company LLC Boosts Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target to $76.00

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AXNX. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Axonics from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Axonics from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CL King started coverage on Axonics in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.36.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $60.37 on Friday. Axonics has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.09.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Axonics had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axonics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,999 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $395,630.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at $455,130.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in Axonics by 11.6% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Axonics by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

