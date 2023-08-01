Upwork (UPWK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Upwork to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $160.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.96 million. On average, analysts expect Upwork to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.53. Upwork has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $21.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $260,352.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,252,074.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,703 shares of company stock valued at $493,846. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,896,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,407,000 after purchasing an additional 67,553 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,807,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,065,000 after purchasing an additional 218,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Upwork by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,619,000 after buying an additional 110,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Upwork by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,636,000 after buying an additional 44,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,791,000 after purchasing an additional 966,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on UPWK. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Upwork from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.