BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners to “Neutral”

Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCDA opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12. BioCardia has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $2.92.

BioCardia ( NASDAQ:BCDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 891.08% and a negative return on equity of 274.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioCardia will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioCardia by 57.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 238,554 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BioCardia in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCardia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BioCardia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in BioCardia by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 14,856 shares in the last quarter. 14.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

