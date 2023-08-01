Leonardo DRS (DRS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Leonardo DRS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Leonardo DRS stock opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. Leonardo DRS has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $17.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 143.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,218,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,539 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter worth $17,507,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,105 shares in the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,986,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Leonardo DRS by 14.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 519,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 64,862 shares during the period. 16.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

