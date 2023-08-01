Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Business First Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ BFST opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $518.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.82%.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Smith purchased 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $50,954.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,660.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth W. Smith bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $50,954.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,660.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rick D. Day bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $29,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 258,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,705.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,361 shares of company stock worth $302,525. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFST. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 37.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,071,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,480,000 after purchasing an additional 569,408 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 478,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,583,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $4,762,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 1,071.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 159,604 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Institutional investors own 41.81% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

