BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Raised to $38.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.64.

BJRI stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $37.83. The firm has a market cap of $885.01 million, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $31.31.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $349.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.05 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,978.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 94.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

