BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Robert W. Baird

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BJRI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stephens raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, CL King lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.64.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $37.66 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.01 million, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.31.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $349.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.05 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,978.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $160,969.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,756,000 after buying an additional 249,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,777,000 after acquiring an additional 202,372 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,868,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 38.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 722,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,452,000 after purchasing an additional 201,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 410,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 181,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

