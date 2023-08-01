Murphy Oil (MUR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Murphy Oil to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.23 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Murphy Oil to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MUR opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

Several research firms have weighed in on MUR. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $509,530.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth $97,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 24.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

