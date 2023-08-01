Maxim Group Begins Coverage on ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB)

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

ARB IOT Group Stock Up 2.3 %

ARBB stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. ARB IOT Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11.

ARB IOT Group Company Profile

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services. It also offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors.

