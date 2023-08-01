Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.45. On average, analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aptevo Therapeutics
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.