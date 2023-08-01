Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.45. On average, analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APVO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $152,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

