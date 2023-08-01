HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Anixa Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $3.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. Anixa Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $6.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ANIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Kumar sold 11,800 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $42,126.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,072.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Anixa Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 638,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 195,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 65,961 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.