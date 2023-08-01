Barclays Boosts Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $92.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACGL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ACGL opened at $77.69 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 689,970 shares in the company, valued at $52,078,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 689,970 shares in the company, valued at $52,078,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,406 shares of company stock worth $25,504,127. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,881,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

