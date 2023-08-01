Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Reduced by Northland Capmk

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for OneMain in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 27th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for OneMain’s current full-year earnings is $5.68 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OMF. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on OneMain from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.15.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $45.46 on Monday. OneMain has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $48.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.84 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 14.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after buying an additional 4,284,232 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in OneMain by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,317,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,312 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in OneMain by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,951,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $38,089,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,860,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,725,000 after purchasing an additional 711,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.05%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

