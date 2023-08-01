Aecon Group Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Aecon Group in a research note issued on Thursday, July 27th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.50 to C$11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.81.

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$10.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.35. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$8.29 and a 52 week high of C$14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$676.74 million, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 121.31%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

