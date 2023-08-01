Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Orion Group in a report issued on Friday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orion Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.47 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%.

Orion Group Stock Down 0.5 %

ORN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Orion Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday.

ORN opened at $3.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $120.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Trading of Orion Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 95.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 537,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 263,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 40,786 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 84.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the period. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

