Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report released on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Peoples Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $28.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.39. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Bancorp

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Susan D. Rector purchased 2,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $74,994.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,363.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1,339.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 74.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.