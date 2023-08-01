AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

ABSSF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on AirBoss of America to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Friday, April 14th.

AirBoss of America Stock Down 6.8 %

OTCMKTS:ABSSF opened at $3.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $12.66.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

