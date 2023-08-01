Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Plains All American Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PAA. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.27.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $14.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 250.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.39%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

