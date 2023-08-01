BMO Capital Markets Trims Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Target Price to C$14.00

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

AEGXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins cut their target price on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Aecon Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $8.58 on Friday. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

